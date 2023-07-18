Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Woman identified in Eau Claire County death investigation
Crews were called to the ranch-style home shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Crews respond to house fire in Chippewa Falls
Ambulance
Ladysmith man dead after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County
Powerball tickets
Person wins $100K after purchasing Powerball ticket at Chippewa Falls Cenex
barn weddings
Proposed bill threatens future of Wisconsin barn wedding venues

Latest News

Generic police lights
Man arrested following pursuit, crash in Pierce County
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man and his dog rescued after 3 months adrift in Pacific
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Day and night, Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
How the new RSV antibody helps infants