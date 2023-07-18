Wake up and smell the roses at the Gardens In Bloom Tour

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -From wildflowers to ferns people have the chance to check out what’s blooming in Eau Claire on the Gardens In Bloom Tour.

On the Gardens In Bloom Tour people can look at eight different gardens in the Eau Claire area and along the way they can learn about gardening and purchase plants from select locations.

The tour is on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the eight different locations. Proceeds from the tour go towards supporting the Eau Claire Garden Club and gardening projects in the Chippewa Valley. For people who are interested in starting a garden, the President of the Eau Claire Garden Club, Ginger Slota, had some words of advice.

“Look into it,” Slota said. “Get your soil tested and know that what you want can be livable in the land you have. Then pick whatever you like. I don’t think we should go by the rules. Just something you like that’ll show your character.”

Tickets for the tour can be purchased at any Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire for $20. Tickets include a map with the locations of the eight gardens. For more information click here.

