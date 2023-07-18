Waupaca couple to compete in log rolling at Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward

Garrick and Caity Birdsong met at UWSP and will compete in the Lumberjack World Championships this weekend in Hayward
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - Garrick and Caity Birdsong have more than a decade combined of professional log rolling experience. The Lumberjack World Championships this Thursday through Saturday is another chapter in their journey together on and off the logs.

At the beginning of her college career at UWSP, Caity couldn’t help but check out a unique student activity.

“I noticed that there was people on these strange logs in the pool my freshman year and I asked if I could try,” said Caity.

In that pool was a fellow student named Garrick, who was already a seasoned pro.

“I’ve been log rolling since I was about seven, so that’s about 19 years now,” added Garrick. “My parents signed me and my brother up for a YMCA program and we’ve just been doing it ever since.”

Little did they know, they would eventually become lifetime teammates.

“Takes a lot of core strength, speed, endurance, but most of all, it just takes a ton of practice,” said Garrick. “It’s cross-training with a lot of things really well, but there’s really nothing else like it.”

As important as log rolling in physically, it’s also a mental game.

“If you are distracted, you aren’t going to do well,” Caity said. “And as someone who finds distraction incredibly easy, that has been a constant struggle for me.”

While Garrick and Caity may not compete against one another, they’ve become each other’s number-one fan.

“She really helps me motivate myself to just get up and moving and really help me stay in shape to perform at the highest levels,” stated Garrick.

“Garrick is my rock, he’s the person who keeps me grounded in life,” added Caity. “And not only in my work and in school, but in my log rolling, too. He’s the calm voice that tells me it’s okay, try again, when I’m so frustrated ‘cause I can’t get something down.”

When they’re not rolling on the logs, Caity is working on her master’s in spacial data science. While Garrick is a formulation scientist with a degree in biochemistry.

The couple will teach log rolling to people of all ages on August 1 at Shadow Lake in Waupaca. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Response filed to motions in Lily Peters case
Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Woman identified in Eau Claire County death investigation
Generic police lights
Man arrested following pursuit, crash in Pierce County
Powerball tickets
Person wins $100K after purchasing Powerball ticket at Chippewa Falls Cenex
Speakers shared concerns about administration and the work environment.
Community shares concerns at Altoona School Board Meeting

Latest News

An Eau Claire clothing brand made of thrifted finds opened a storefront in downtown Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Vintage opens storefront
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire faces Superior in legion baseball.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, July 18th
Eau Claire County Board Elects New Chair