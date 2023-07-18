Waupaca couple to compete in log rolling at Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - Garrick and Caity Birdsong have more than a decade combined of professional log rolling experience. The Lumberjack World Championships this Thursday through Saturday is another chapter in their journey together on and off the logs.

At the beginning of her college career at UWSP, Caity couldn’t help but check out a unique student activity.

“I noticed that there was people on these strange logs in the pool my freshman year and I asked if I could try,” said Caity.

In that pool was a fellow student named Garrick, who was already a seasoned pro.

“I’ve been log rolling since I was about seven, so that’s about 19 years now,” added Garrick. “My parents signed me and my brother up for a YMCA program and we’ve just been doing it ever since.”

Little did they know, they would eventually become lifetime teammates.

“Takes a lot of core strength, speed, endurance, but most of all, it just takes a ton of practice,” said Garrick. “It’s cross-training with a lot of things really well, but there’s really nothing else like it.”

As important as log rolling in physically, it’s also a mental game.

“If you are distracted, you aren’t going to do well,” Caity said. “And as someone who finds distraction incredibly easy, that has been a constant struggle for me.”

While Garrick and Caity may not compete against one another, they’ve become each other’s number-one fan.

“She really helps me motivate myself to just get up and moving and really help me stay in shape to perform at the highest levels,” stated Garrick.

“Garrick is my rock, he’s the person who keeps me grounded in life,” added Caity. “And not only in my work and in school, but in my log rolling, too. He’s the calm voice that tells me it’s okay, try again, when I’m so frustrated ‘cause I can’t get something down.”

When they’re not rolling on the logs, Caity is working on her master’s in spacial data science. While Garrick is a formulation scientist with a degree in biochemistry.

The couple will teach log rolling to people of all ages on August 1 at Shadow Lake in Waupaca. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.