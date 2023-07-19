Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is suspending funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The suspension of funding follows a months-long review that determined the Chinese Research Institute was not compliant with federal safety regulations.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also barring the Wuhan Institute from doing business with the federal government going forward.

In actuality, the lab has not received funding from the National Institutes of Health since July 2020.

The facility plays a central role in theories that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated from a lab leak there in late 2019, but investigators have yet to reach a definitive conclusion of where the coronavirus originated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Response filed to motions in Lily Peters case
Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Woman identified in Eau Claire County death investigation
Generic police lights
Man arrested following pursuit, crash in Pierce County
Powerball tickets
Person wins $100K after purchasing Powerball ticket at Chippewa Falls Cenex
Speakers shared concerns about administration and the work environment.
Community shares concerns at Altoona School Board Meeting

Latest News

A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New...
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
vehicle break-ins
Sheriff’s Office receives reports of vehicle break-ins in the Town of Seymour
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative...
Judge upholds $5 million jury verdict against Trump, rejecting the ex-president’s vindication claim
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
LIVE: Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit with campaign volunteers at the...
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him