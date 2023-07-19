Eau Claire County offering citizen engagement survey

Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County emblem(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering a survey to seek the public’s opinion on the importance of services provided by the County.

The information provided is said to help the County and County Board Supervisors in the 2024 budget process, according to information from Eau Claire County.

The “2024 Eau Claire County Citizen Engagement Survey” is available HERE.

The survey is set to be open until Sept. 30.

Public input sessions are also scheduled to be available for residents.

The first session is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. located at the August Senior Center (616 West Washington Street, Augusta, WI 54722.)

The second session is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. located in the Community Room at the Altoona City Hall (1303 Lynn Avenue, Altoona, WI 54720.)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Response filed to motions in Lily Peters case
Generic police lights
Man arrested following pursuit, crash in Pierce County
Death investigation in Eau Claire Co.
Woman identified in Eau Claire County death investigation
Powerball tickets
Person wins $100K after purchasing Powerball ticket at Chippewa Falls Cenex
Speakers shared concerns about administration and the work environment.
Community shares concerns at Altoona School Board Meeting

Latest News

"What's Happening at the Pablo?" (7/19/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/19/23)
The storm prediction center has issued a level 2 risk of severe weather for the area.
Severe weather risk brings threat of large hail this afternoon and evening
Bruce Wiza
Winona County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man