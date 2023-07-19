Eau Claire County offering citizen engagement survey

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering a survey to seek the public’s opinion on the importance of services provided by the County.

The information provided is said to help the County and County Board Supervisors in the 2024 budget process, according to information from Eau Claire County.

The “2024 Eau Claire County Citizen Engagement Survey” is available HERE.

The survey is set to be open until Sept. 30.

Public input sessions are also scheduled to be available for residents.

The first session is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. located at the August Senior Center (616 West Washington Street, Augusta, WI 54722.)

The second session is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. located in the Community Room at the Altoona City Hall (1303 Lynn Avenue, Altoona, WI 54720.)

