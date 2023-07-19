Eau Claire Vintage opens storefront

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One Eau Claire clothing brand came from small beginnings but now people can find them downtown and at this year’s Country Jam.

Eau Claire Vintage is a clothing brand made of thrifted products and created by former UW-Eau Claire Student Mike Shoultz. The brand started as an online vintage clothing brand, however, the brand gained so much momentum through social media that Shoultz decided to open a storefront this month. The storefront is located at Riverfront in Eau Claire at 100 North Farwell Street.

Shoultz said the store has been very busy since it opened on Saturday, July 8 and they have a busy weekend ahead of them as a vendor at Country Jam. Shoultz said they have collected special items to sell at Country Jam.

“Since we knew about Country Jam we started immediately storing away our country music band-related pieces, so we’re going to have like 300 or four 400 country music-related pieces that you can’t find in store,” Shoultz said. “They have been stored away in totes, so we are really excited to get them out.”

Shoultz said they are excited to be a Country Jam, but if you can’t catch them there you can catch them there during their normal store hours. They are open Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

