Interview: What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?

By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Pablo Center at the Confluence Season Six tickets are now on sale for members, and will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21.

The season includes 300 live acts and the most Broadway shows ever.

Monica Frederick, the Director of Development at the Pablo Center, talks about the new season and the Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival performances July 29-30.

Pablo Center at the Confluence

