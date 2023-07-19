Scattered storm chances return Wednesday with a threat for severe weather

After a cooler start to the week, typical July weather returned to the area today with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures mostly in the low 80s. Besides a few passing clouds from time to time tonight, we will stay dry as winds shift out of the south and southeast with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Heading into tomorrow, we may start out the day with cloud cover and a few showers as a leading warm front tied to low pressure in southern Canada slides through the area. From there, sunshine looks to mix with clouds through the afternoon as we await the arrival of a trailing cold front from the west. Breezy south and southwest winds ahead of the boundary will lead to a push of warm and moist air working into Western Wisconsin as temperatures climb into the mid-80s with dew points reaching into the low and mid-60s.

A cold front approaches with scattered strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday (WEAU)

By late tomorrow afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms may develop along and ahead of the cold front as it draws closer. The convective environment ahead of the front will be favorable for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing large hail (significant hail possible) and damaging winds. While the tornado threat is very low, it’s non-zero. Because of the potential threats and storm coverage, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Western Wisconsin under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Tomorrow’s severe risk will be contingent on what happens in the morning as prolonged periods of cloud cover and precipitation will hinder the atmosphere from going through the destabilization process. Should this occur, our severe risk would likely be lower as opposed to if we remain dry much of the day and see plenty of sunshine. Regardless, you’ll want to stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts in the event a watch or warning were to be issued.

Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather Wednesday (WEAU)

Quieter weather returns Thursday with a stray shower not being ruled out as an upper shortwave departs to the east. Winds will pick up from the north-northwest behind our cold front with a cooler day on tap as highs only reach into the mid and upper 70s. Meanwhile on Friday and through the weekend, we’ll start to see a warming trend back through the 80s as an upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to build out west and slowly head our way. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected, though an isolated shower or storm is possible Sunday as pieces of upper energy move through. As our ridge makes gradual progress eastward early next week, temperatures across Western Wisconsin will continue to warm with many places pushing into the upper 80s and around 90. Depending on the position and timing of a trough to the east, this warm-up may be delayed, but we’ll continue to watch things in the coming days. Otherwise, the final full week of July will kick off with lots of sunshine.

