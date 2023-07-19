Severe weather risk brings threat of large hail this afternoon and evening

Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather Wednesday
By Mike Dandrea and Derrek Dalman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
After some clouds and a few isolated showers moved through earlier this morning, there will be a threat of severe weather impacting portions of Western Wisconsin as early as this afternoon as a cold front continues to encroach on the region. Intervals of sunshine coupled with southerly winds will help fuel instability and create an environment that is conducive to severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has categorized the viewing area as being under a level 2 risk of severe weather, otherwise known as a slight risk.

TIMING: There is a rather broad range in the timing at the moment, contingent on how much the atmosphere is able to destabilize, but expect chances for showers and storms to start between 6 and 7pm, with scattered storms lasting through the evening, starting to wind down around the midnight hour.

Primary threats include large hail and potentially damaging winds.
THREATS: Conditions are right to produce large to potentially very large hail. Damaging winds will also be one of the more likely threats. For reference, in order for storms to meet severe criteria, a storm must produce hail at least one inch in diameter and/or wind gusts of 58 miles per hour. The risk of a tornado is much smaller, but it is a non-zero possibility that cannot be ruled out, especially in the far northwestern part of the state.

The largest threat would be the potential for large hail with damaging winds also a possibility.
IMPACTS: As with any severe weather threat, property damage is a possibility, especially in areas that see larger hail cores. That being said, damage to roofs and vehicles will be possible. In areas with gusty winds, downed tree branches/limbs will also be possible.

Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts, such as downloading our Skywarn 13 Weather App and tuning in to WEAU 13 News for all of our evening shows for the latest forecast.

