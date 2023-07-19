Sheriff’s Office receives reports of vehicle break-ins in the Town of Seymour

vehicle break-ins(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post there have been numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the Town of Seymour.

The Facebook post via the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page offers a reminder to remove valuables from your vehicles and to keep your vehicles secure.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone living in the McKinley Road area to check their cameras, and if you have any information you are asked to call the dispatch center.

The phone number for dispatch is 715-839-4972. Anonymous tips can also be reported by using the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers website.

