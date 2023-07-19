Statewide alert issued for missing Juneau Co. woman

The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 43-year-old woman who has not been seen in over a week.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is expanding the reach of its alert for a missing 43-year-old woman last seen on the Fourth of July.

A statewide alert was sent out Wednesday for Leya Stewart, who was last seen in the area of 43rd Street and 19th Avenue, in the Township of Lemonweir. The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office sent out an initial alert about a week ago.

Stewart stands 5′5″ tall and weighs around 143 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. The Sheriff’s Office noted she has her right ear pierced, a tattoo on her right shoulder, and another tattoo on her right leg. At the time she went missing, Stewart was wearing a black tank top and no shoes.

Juneau Co. officials noted she left her cell phone and shoes at a home.

Drone and ground searches have been conducted in an effort to find Stewart.

Anyone who has information on Stewart’s whereabouts is urged to call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 847-5649. The alert noted callers should request to speak to Detective Shaun Goyette.

