WESTconsin Credit Union to kick off school supply drive July 24

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WESTconsin Credit Union is set to hold their “Back to School Supply Drive” Monday, July 24 through Saturday, Aug. 5.

According to information from WESTconsin Credit Union, they will accept donations of school supplies at all offices in the Kindness Counts collection bins near lobby entrances. Monetary donations can be made at any office with a WESTconsin Credit Union representative or through drive-ups.

WESTconsin Credit Union says in 2022, local community partners received a total of 2,052 items along with over $1,200, which was collected from members and employees.

Additional information is available on WESTconsin Credit Union’s website HERE.

