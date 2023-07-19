Winona County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Bruce Wiza
Bruce Wiza(COURTESY: WINONA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding 59-year-old Bruce Wiza.

According to information from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Wiza was last seen in the Elba, Minn. area in the “late evening” on Monday July 17, 2023.

If anyone has seen Wiza or has information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368

