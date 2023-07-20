125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair sees record attendance

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair saw record breaking attendance numbers this year.

The 125th edition of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair saw a record attendance of 121,840 people, according to Executive Director Rusty Volk.

Volk says this is a 6% increase over 2022 and 10% increase over 2021.

The attendance numbers were helped by two nights of sold-out concerts.

Next year’s Northern Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled to run July 10 through July 14.

