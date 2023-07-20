125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair sees record attendance
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair saw record breaking attendance numbers this year.
The 125th edition of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair saw a record attendance of 121,840 people, according to Executive Director Rusty Volk.
Volk says this is a 6% increase over 2022 and 10% increase over 2021.
The attendance numbers were helped by two nights of sold-out concerts.
Next year’s Northern Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled to run July 10 through July 14.
