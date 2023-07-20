Briefly cooler Thursday before a warm-up takes hold into the weekend

It’s been an active evening for parts of Western Wisconsin as a cluster of scattered showers and storms developed along and ahead of an approaching cold front in Minnesota. Lingering showers and storms are possible through the early part of tonight, otherwise we’ll dry out through the overnight hours with partial clearing as lows dip to around 60. Quiet weather prevails tomorrow as our storm system departs to the east, while high pressure settles over the Inter-Mountain West. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but the Chippewa Valley should remain dry with breezy north-northwest winds and afternoon highs staying slightly below average in the upper 70s.

High pressure settles to the west with a cooler Thursday in store (WEAU)

With high pressure sliding over the Great Plains Region, our work week will finish out mainly dry with mostly sunny skies and an isolated shower not being ruled out as an upper shortwave trough drops down from the northwest. Meanwhile into the weekend, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will begin amplifying out west as it gradually slides towards our neck of the woods. The result will be a warming trend as highs reach to around normal in the low 80s Saturday, followed by the mid-80s on Sunday. Pieces of upper energy may touch off an isolated shower or storm Saturday, with another chance to close out the weekend as a weak cold front works down from the north. Overall though, you look to be in pretty good shape for any outdoor plans with a largely dry forecast and plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to early next week, heat and humidity will really start to ramp up as our ridge draws closer from the west with southerly flow returning. While temperatures will start out in the upper 80s to kick off the final full week of July, readings will reach the low to mid-90s towards the middle part of next week with dew points climbing into the 60s. For now, expect quiet conditions with mostly to partly sunny skies.

