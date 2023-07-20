Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, Central Wisconsin Airport announced a new low-cost carrier is coming.

Officials said Avelo Airlines will offer service to Orlando from CWA. Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 5 and will utilize Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.

“Avelo Air is a low-cost carrier and this is something we’ve never had before,” said Brian Grefe, the airport director of Central Wisconsin Airport.

Introductory one-way fares between CWA and MCO start at $49. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

“We want to connect these small cities to these places so that folks can avoid the hassle of the big airport,” said Trevor Yealy, the head of network planning for Avelo Airlines.

While the price to travel is affordable, travelers will have to pay a little extra for luggage. Avelo Airlines charges $45 for a carry-on each way and $40 for a checked bag each way.

