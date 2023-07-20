Colby community stepping up to help its VFW after tragic end to fundraiser

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - Colby Cheese Days is a big fundraiser for the Colby VFW Post #2227 bringing in people from all over the state for the chicken that usually sells out every single year.

However, this year was different as a devastating fire to their grills halted all sales for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“To have it not sell out this year is devastating,” said Ashley Leader, bartender at the Colby VFW.

Kent Schilling, co-manager of the Colby VFW said, “Luckily it didn’t get to the building, and the fire department showed up very quickly.”

On Sunday, a grease fire destroyed their grill and out of the 190 halves of chicken they had prepared, only 58 were salvageable.

“I just couldn’t believe it at first,” Leader added. “I felt so bad for all the guys that Saturday, prepared all the chicken. It was just up in flames and it was gone.”

Money from the meals usually goes to renovations. This year, the group wanted to fix their 50-year-old building by improving electrical equipment. Co-Manager Dawn Roewe said the cost is upwards of $10,000.

“To hear that basically they had lost all of their chicken and couldn’t serve it is devastating to them,” said Brittani Mertens of Colby.

When she saw what happened on Facebook, she immediately wanted to help.

So, AbbyBank saw her Facebook post asking for people to help and they decided to start the fund.

“It’s really heartwarming that businesses and different people coming together and helping us out,” said Schilling.

So far, the community has raised over $600.

“I feel like it’s just important to help each other out that’s what makes Colby such a great place to live,” added Mertens.

Donations are also being accepted at the Colby VFW which can be sent to: Colby VFW Post 2227, P.O. Box 106, Colby, WI, 54421.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.