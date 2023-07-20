DHS launches website displaying Medicaid enrollment data

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching a website that shows new data about BadgerCare and other Medicaid programs.

The website details the different types of programs, who is affected by them, and other enrollment trends.

According to the Wis. DHS, between now and May of next year, more than 1.6 million Wisconsinites will need to re-enroll in BadgerCare if they want to stay on their current health care program.

The website is set to be updated once a month with new data.

