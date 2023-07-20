Evers talks biennial budget in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers was in Menomonie Thursday to speak with Wis. farmers about his plans to invest in them.

At Mary Dirty Face Farm, he spoke about investments he’s making for rural Wis. in his biennial budget including increasing flood prevention measures and access to high-speed internet.

While at the Farm, he also spoke on the future of childcare in Wis. saying it’s possible some families may no longer be able to afford it.

Evers says he is prepared to call a special session to ensure something is done for childcare funding.

