Multiple crews respond to a garage fire in the Town of Union

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews battled a garage fire in the Town of Union Thursday morning.

Township Fire Capitan Chris Turner says a call came in around 7 am of a detached structure that was on fire on Aspen Lane.

One of the homeowners uses the garage as a woodworking workshop. After opening the door to the garage, the homeowner noticed smoke and flames inside.

Captain Turner says after opening the door, the garage became fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Rock Creek and Elk Mound helped to keep the fire from spreading to the house and were eventually able to get the blaze under control.

Everyone in the home was able to get to safety.

