Multiple crews respond to a garage fire in the Town of Union

Garage Fire on Aspen Lane
Garage Fire on Aspen Lane(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews battled a garage fire in the Town of Union Thursday morning.

Township Fire Capitan Chris Turner says a call came in around 7 am of a detached structure that was on fire on Aspen Lane.

One of the homeowners uses the garage as a woodworking workshop. After opening the door to the garage, the homeowner noticed smoke and flames inside.

Captain Turner says after opening the door, the garage became fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Rock Creek and Elk Mound helped to keep the fire from spreading to the house and were eventually able to get the blaze under control.

Everyone in the home was able to get to safety.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Rome wasn't built in a day, but this festival site was!"
A Look Inside: Country Jam 2023
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Leya Stewart who has not been seen since the...
Statewide alert issued for missing Juneau Co. woman
An Eau Claire clothing brand made of thrifted finds opened a storefront in downtown Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Vintage opens storefront
vehicle break-ins
Sheriff’s Office receives reports of vehicle break-ins in the Town of Seymour

Latest News

Chippewa Valley "Fore the Kids" Golf Outing (Interview)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/20/2023 6 a.m.
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 7/20/2023
SportScene 13 Wednesday