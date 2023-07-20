Project Hope in Dunn County participates in National Deflection Week

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week is National Deflection Week. Deflection is a nation-wide initiative to try to help those struggling with addiction stay out of the criminal justice system.

The Project Hope Quick Response Team (QRT), which consists of social workers, behavioral health officer, and paramedics in Dunn County, do community outreach with people who have experiences a non-fatal overdose or are dealing with substance abuse.

The QRT meets with these individuals one on one to help connect them with treatment, economic support, and other services. Most importantly, the QRT tries to steer them away from the path of incarceration.

“What we’re trying to do with the deflection, is keep people from who don’t belong in the criminal justice system, even if they have been in the past. Maybe there’s more services in the community that can better serve them and ultimately help them become a more productive person, more satisfied in life,” behavioral health officer, Aaron Bergh, said.

Officer Bergh with the Menomonie Police Department, checked-in on some individuals experiencing homeless and gave hygiene bags to those who needed it. Bergh said he tried to build relationships and refer folks to resources and treatment as an alternative to arrest.

“My job is to listen to them. And if there’s something that we can connect them to, support them in that. And really what it comes down to is meeting them, the individual, where they’re at and working to overcome barriers to that they’re experiencing to help them get to a better place,” Bergh said.

Most people are referred to Project Hope, but they can also admit themselves.

“Under this Project Hope umbrella, we have the Angels of Red Cedar, which gives an opportunity for people to come to the police department, the sheriff’s department, our two fire stations. They can actually come in and if they’re looking for help and they want to better in their life and they want to get to treatment and counseling, they can come in even with their drugs turnover, though the drugs are paraphernalia, request that help, they’re not going to get arrested. This is an amnesty program,” Bergh said.

Bergh said Project Hope has planned outreach events once a month, but he and other team members do outreach efforts or follow-ups daily.

“Many of these people that I’m interacting with, I’ve dealt with as a street patrol officer and some of whom I’ve even arrested before, but I think it’s inspiring to see them work, to change themselves,” Bergh said.

QRT will have a tent at the Walmart in Menomonie tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise awareness on deflection efforts. They will also have Narcan available to hand out and information on various resources in the community.

