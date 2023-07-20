SportScene 13 for Wednesday, July 19th

By JD Danielson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire 19U legion baseball team looks to punch their ticket to the state tournament, facing the winner of La Crosse against Superior in the regional finals.

Plus, the Express continue their second half of the Northwoods League season, taking on Waterloo.

Finally, Holmen and UW-La Crosse alum Taylor Kohlwey makes his major league starting debut with the San Diego Padres.

