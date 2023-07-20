WAGNER TAILS: Scotty & Popcorn Chicken and Coaly

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ONALASKA AND MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two cats who arrived at the Coulee Region Humane Society separately are looking to leave the shelter together.

Scotty is eight years old and came to CRHS from another shelter. Popcorn Chicken is five years old and was found in the wheel well of a truck.

These two felines became best friends, and must go to a home together. Scotty is described as a cuddle bug whose favorite activity is napping. While Popcorn Chicken loves toys of all kinds. Both boys are FIV positive.

These two found each other at the shelter, and we want them to also find their forever home together. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

--

A nine-month-old cat is looking for a home where she can be an indoor-outdoor kitty.

Coaly came to Moses Ark Rescue from a home where she was able to go in and out at will. She loves to go on walks around the yard with her humans.

Coaly does well with other cats, with dogs, and with children. While she enjoys her outdoor time, she also loves being tucked into bed. She will steal the remote. Click HERE to contact Moses Ark in Menomonie.

