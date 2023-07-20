Widow sentenced last summer to life for husband’s 2006 murder has died

Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The 69-year-old woman recently tried and convicted in her husband’s 2006 murder has died just one year into her life sentence.

Online records from the Department of Corrections show Cindy Schulz-Juedes died on July 19. Schulz-Juedes had been serving time at the state’s women’s prison-- Taycheeedah Correctional Institution. A jury found Cindy Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer in October 2021. In June 2022, she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.

Her husband, Kenneth Juedes was found dead of gunshot wounds on Aug. 29, 2006. He was 58 years old. Criminal charges were not filed against Schulz-Juedes until 2019.

Prosecutors say Schulz-Juedes was motivated by money, including numerous insurance policies on Juedes that totaled more than $900,000.

Wisconsin Circuit Court records show Schulz-Juedes had begun the process to appeal her conviction.

