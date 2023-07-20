Winning Powerball tickets, one with $1 million prize, sold in Grand Chute, Green Bay and Appleton

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple winning Powerball tickets, one with a $1 million prize, were sold in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday that in Grand Chute, a $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 3721 W. College Ave. Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold at Kwik Trip on 3525 Humboldt Rd. in Green Bay and Ballard Motomart on 2838 N. Ballard Rd. in Appleton.

The winner of the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot – the third-largest prize ever awarded in the history of Powerball - was sold in California.

The latest Powerball jackpot run resulted in several Wisconsin Powerball winners in July. Since July 1, 12 big winning tickets ranging from $50,000 to $1,000,000 have been sold at retailers across the state.

