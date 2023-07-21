Bond set at $5M cash for man charged in Eau Claire homicide

Kemone Golden
Kemone Golden(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Bond is set at $5 million cash for a Cadott man charged in an Eau Claire homicide.

Kemone Golden was arrested in Illinois on July 6th after being on the run for about eight months. Golden faces several charges including 1st-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime.

In September, Eau Claire Police say 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was shot near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues. He died at the hospital. Golden was charged in the death, along with Michael Purnell and Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire.

Golden is scheduled to be in Eau Claire County court for a preliminary hearing on July 25th.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Fond du Lac Police Chief tells tv station Schulz-Juedes death is a homicide investigation
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Colby VFW
Colby community stepping up to help its VFW after tragic end to fundraiser
Garage Fire on Aspen Lane
Multiple crews respond to a garage fire in the Town of Union

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/21/2023 6 a.m.
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 7/21/2023
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN