Bond set at $5M cash for man charged in Eau Claire homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Bond is set at $5 million cash for a Cadott man charged in an Eau Claire homicide.

Kemone Golden was arrested in Illinois on July 6th after being on the run for about eight months. Golden faces several charges including 1st-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime.

In September, Eau Claire Police say 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was shot near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues. He died at the hospital. Golden was charged in the death, along with Michael Purnell and Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire.

Golden is scheduled to be in Eau Claire County court for a preliminary hearing on July 25th.

