Country Jam 2023 gets underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the Chippewa Valley’s biggest music festivals is officially underway as Country Jam 2023 kicks off.

For over 30 years, the festival has been bringing top country acts to the people of Eau Claire County, and with revamped grounds and buildings this year, attendees are excited for more than just the lineup.

As the gates opened, the festival goers group filled out with both old and new faces.

“I’ve been coming to Country Jam for a while, since before it was Country Jam! It was Shake, Rattle and Roll back then,” said Stephanie Parizo.

“First time, first time here in Wisconsin,” said Fort Worth, Texas native Cindy Wilson.

“We’ve been coming forever. Forever,” noted Jim and Lana Luhm.

“This is my first time. It’s really cool, I’m really excited. It’s a lot bigger than I expected though,” said Shaylee Lancette.

For the first time in 33 years, the festival is in a new location, moving from Union, and debuting in the new Eau Claire Event District.

“I think it’s really cool to see all the new ground. There’s so much more to explore,” said Hallie Hoffmann.

“I think the layout, the buildings, there’s fresh sod; it’s done really well on the Jumbotron. I think it all looks really great, and it’s really fun,” said Renee Hoffmann.

“I would say, having this thing on time for how long it took, they did an excellent job,” said Jim Luh.

“We didn’t even think that they would be able to pull it off,” remarked Lana Luhm.

With the grounds fully up and operational, attendees sounded off on the acts that brough them to Country Jam, particularly Saturday night’s main eventer.

“Just can’t wait to see Tim McGraw!” Lana Luhm exclaimed.

“Tim McGraw, I haven’t seen him in a while,” remarked Parizo.

“I can’t wait to see Tim McGraw. We go way back,” joked Marcie Scott.

“I’m excited to see Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bently, and definitely Chris Janson,” said Renee Hoffmann.

“Oh yeah, Chris Janson was really good last year, so we’re really excited,” said Hallie Hoffmann.

“I’m excited to see everybody,” said Wink. “It’s a great lineup this year: From LoCash, to Tim McGraw; all of them.”

“He may have a man crush on LoCash, he’s like a groupie, but the whole lineup!” said Wilson. “The whole lineup is awesome.”

Tickets are still available on the Country Jam website for individual day passes for the remainder of the weekend. More information on tickets can be found here.

