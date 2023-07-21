Dunn County Judicial Center starts new program for inmates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Inmates at the Dunn County Jail are learning CPR and how to use an AED.

Heather Pyka, the jail program director, says one of the reasons for starting this program was because they wanted inmates to be prepared in case of an emergency.

“I figured that it was going to be a great opportunity to give to people, another tool when they leave here. And you never know who might save a life,” Pyka said.

Inmate and participant, Randy Desjardins, said that he’s very thankful for this program.

“You never know when somebody is going to fall out in front of you, or what’s going to happen. And you always got to be prepared to help somebody out,” Desjardins said.

The funding for the program came out of a grant.

“So we actually were able to use part of our medication assisted treatment grant to be able to fund being able to do this program. The initial costs of getting the mannequins and all this stuff that’s required can be quite costly,” Pyka said.

Pyka said the mannequins used for training cost thousands of dollars and have unique abilities.

“They now have to have the feeding devices in them, essentially to let you know electronically if you’re doing your compressions correctly,” Pyka said.

Participants, Chad Turgeson and Chris Olson, all have different reasons for joining

“I took it probably more than a decade ago. And times have changed and processes have changed. So, yeah, why not?” Turgeson said.

“I’m learning CPR and first aid training so that I can hopefully someday save a life. Because I’ve actually had mine saved. I’ve been resuscitated,” Olson said.

Pyka said they are the first Judicial Center to start this program in Wisconsin.

Participant and Inmate Jared Smith, said he was very happy to find out about the program.

“I’m just glad Ms. Pyka gave everybody the opportunity to do this,” Smith said.

Pyka also said that this program will now be a quarterly class for all willing inmates at the Dunn County Jail to take part in. She hopes other counties in Wisconsin create a similar program, as well.

