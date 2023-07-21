Farmers in the Chippewa Valley deal with uncertainty during drought

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Drought Monitor shows every county in Wisconsin is experiencing some level of drought; 85% of the state is currently in moderate to extreme drought conditions.

For farmers in Dunn County, crops have weathered the lack of storms so far, but now the end of July could mark a turning point as pollination season is in full swing, a crucial time for rain.

“With the tassels coming out and silks, we’re going to be getting into heavy pollination. And we want, depending on soil moisture, an inch to an inch and a half plus of rain per week. And looking at the ten day forecast, there’s not much rain in it,” Ben Sand, farmer and member of Dunn County Farm Bureau, said.

This is not the first dry period farmers have seen, but that doesn’t make it any easier for an industry dependent on rain.

“When you look across the whole state, every county has suffered some form of drought and I think crop yields are going to show that going forward,” Ben Sand said.

Agronomist and member of Dunn County Farm Bureau, Haily Sand, said waiting on rain can sit heavy on a farmer, not only mentally but financially.

“Farmers are directly impacted by the weather whether that’s affecting our crops that we’re growing or the livestock that we’re trying to grow as well. So with less water, we get less yield, which means less food on the table, whether that’s our livestock or ourselves, and more money out of pocket at the grocery store,” Haily Sand said.

“The unknown of what we’re going to have at the end of the year to harvest. That’s what pays everybody’s bills and hopefully puts money in their pocket to live,” Ben Sand said.

If rain doesn’t come soon, not every crop can bounce back, and watering can make for an expensive fix, which is why farmers try to plan ahead.

“Having that cover crop, we are no till here on this farm. That just helps conserve soil moisture and get our crop going when we are in drought early in the year during planting,” Ben Sand said.

For farmers with livestock, the dry weather means they may have to look elsewhere for feed.

“We’ve already had phone calls as far as like, hey, are you willing to sell your crop for silage to feed my cattle? So that’s something that we’re considering. If need be, we can still sell a crop but in turn also feed some livestock that are close by in the area,” Haily Sand said.

At the end of the day, farmers are always hoping for rain.

