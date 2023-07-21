Farmers in the Chippewa Valley deal with uncertainty during drought

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Drought Monitor shows every county in Wisconsin is experiencing some level of drought; 85% of the state is currently in moderate to extreme drought conditions.

For farmers in Dunn County, crops have weathered the lack of storms so far, but now the end of July could mark a turning point as pollination season is in full swing, a crucial time for rain.

“With the tassels coming out and silks, we’re going to be getting into heavy pollination. And we want, depending on soil moisture, an inch to an inch and a half plus of rain per week. And looking at the ten day forecast, there’s not much rain in it,” Ben Sand, farmer and member of Dunn County Farm Bureau, said.

This is not the first dry period farmers have seen, but that doesn’t make it any easier for an industry dependent on rain.

“When you look across the whole state, every county has suffered some form of drought and I think crop yields are going to show that going forward,” Ben Sand said.

Agronomist and member of Dunn County Farm Bureau, Haily Sand, said waiting on rain can sit heavy on a farmer, not only mentally but financially.

“Farmers are directly impacted by the weather whether that’s affecting our crops that we’re growing or the livestock that we’re trying to grow as well. So with less water, we get less yield, which means less food on the table, whether that’s our livestock or ourselves, and more money out of pocket at the grocery store,” Haily Sand said.

“The unknown of what we’re going to have at the end of the year to harvest. That’s what pays everybody’s bills and hopefully puts money in their pocket to live,” Ben Sand said.

If rain doesn’t come soon, not every crop can bounce back, and watering can make for an expensive fix, which is why farmers try to plan ahead.

“Having that cover crop, we are no till here on this farm. That just helps conserve soil moisture and get our crop going when we are in drought early in the year during planting,” Ben Sand said.

For farmers with livestock, the dry weather means they may have to look elsewhere for feed.

“We’ve already had phone calls as far as like, hey, are you willing to sell your crop for silage to feed my cattle? So that’s something that we’re considering. If need be, we can still sell a crop but in turn also feed some livestock that are close by in the area,” Haily Sand said.

At the end of the day, farmers are always hoping for rain.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Fond du Lac Police Chief tells tv station Schulz-Juedes death is a homicide investigation
Colby VFW
Colby community stepping up to help its VFW after tragic end to fundraiser
Garage Fire on Aspen Lane
Multiple crews respond to a garage fire in the Town of Union

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Jury set for Taylor Schabusiness; opening statements begin Monday
Inmates Become AED & CPR Certified
How a Dry July is Impacting Farmers in the Chippewa Valley
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (7/21/23)