Warmer weather returns with a few scattered storms into the weekend

The weather was a bit cooler today, behind the front which produced the severe weather last evening. Temperatures topped out in the 70s and this will lead to a cooler night as any clouds give way to a clearing sky. A weak high pressure system well to our west will be around the area through tomorrow with light northwest flow continuing. Tonight will drop down into the pleasant 50s. Friday will feature more in the way of sunshine but as a weak disturbance drops down from the northwest, it may touch off a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will warm back closer to average, into the low 80s.

Weak high pressure will cover the Midwest. (weau)

Going into the weekend much of the time will be dry, but we will again have another opportunity to see a few scattered showers and storms flare up Saturday afternoon and evening. Another weak surface trough will come down on northwest flow, and with temperatures again rising into the 80s we will see enough instability to help spark off a few storms. Afternoon highs will rise into the mid 80s. Chances for any showers or storms look even less on Sunday, so we should see a dry second half of the weekend with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs again in the mid 80s. Once we transition into next week the weather concern will be building heat as the jet stream flattens out and the long-lasting heat ridge out west begins to slide into the central part of the nation. It appears we will be looking at the return of 90 degree temperatures, potentially with building humidity, and that combination would bring the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this summer season. We are forecasting highs to reach or exceed 90 degrees starting next Tuesday and possibly continuing through at least the end of the work week. Heat indexes will have the potential to reach or exceed 100 degrees for the first time this year. More on that in the coming days, so for now, enjoy this relatively comfortable weather!

