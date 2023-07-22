Beer to Here draws in cyclists in support Corba’s work in building trails

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Around a 100 cyclists have gathered in Eau Claire Saturday morning for the first ever Beer to Here event.

It was a fundraiser for Corba, a non-profit that builds multi-use single track trails around the Chippewa Valley.

Those participating got to ride from Haymarket Place outside of the Pablo Arts Center to Leinie’s Lodge in Chippewa Falls and back to Eau Claire with the final stop at the Brewing Projekt.

Everyone took the Old Abe Trail, which is a paved trail that connects Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.

Participants got enjoy free beer at the two breweries. Ticket sales will all go towards Corba and the work they do in building trails at parks across four different counties.

“It’s fun being involved with Corba because there’s so many different ways you can be a part of it. You can build with shovels and tools and build trails. Or you can help with putting on events and help with registration. Be at fun parties and things lot that. There’s lots of ways to be involved,” said Nick Meyer, a board member of Corba.

They have been working on the trails for about 15 years now, and are always looking for more members to help out.

“There are 10 different off-road parks in the region. Like Lowe’s Creek Park a lot of people in Eau Claire know, or Northwest Park. There’s alos parks in Menomonie and Chippewa Falls. So, all of those have many many miles that people can enjoy year-round,” said Meyer.

If you are interesting in becoming a member, click here for more information.

The next event is a gravel trail ride in Augusta set for late August.

Meyer said he hopes to bring back the Beer to Here event in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.