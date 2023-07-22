Community members come out for 3rd annual “Let’s Paint The Town” event

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members came out to Downtown Menomonie for the 3rd annual “Let’s Paint The Town” event.

It feature a hundred vendors, mostly from Menomonie but also from Northern Wisconsin, Norther Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

The event started with the city’s mural committee addressing graffiti in the Menomonie. As they were painting around town the founder of the event pitched the idea of having an event around it, bringing people to downtown Menomonie.

Sylvia Gengenbach said the event gives small businesses the opportunity to get to know the community.

“My favorite part about this event quite honestly is seeing so many people come together as a community. To be able to participate together, work together. This is a great place. I’m watching people downtown saying ‘Hi! How are you neighbor?’ And that’s what’s wonderful to me,” said Gengenbach.

She also said it was a great way to get excitement going in the downtown area.

“We kind of threw it out there to see if there’s interest in a summer festival as a community event. The interest is there. We are going to start planning next year’s event next week. We hope it’s bigger and better next year and every year after that,” said Gegenbach.

As Saturday’s event there were 20 volunteers helping out. If you would like more information on how to get involved, click here to reach out to the committee that puts on the event.

