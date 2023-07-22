Local firefighters practice special rescue scuba diving

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Firefighters of the Township Fire Department in Eau Claire, practice special rescue techniques a few times a year.

EMT and Firefighter, Steve Voller shared what they did early Saturday morning.

“This is the technical rescue team. We do training pretty regularly with different techniques. Today, we’re working on scuba and how to do a scuba search for a missing person,” Voller said.

Captain of the special rescue team, Chris Turner, said the firefighters have put this training to good use, as it’s needed in real situations.

“Every year, we have anywhere between 8 and 15 water related calls. And some of those specifically rely on scuba diving, others are surface water rescues, or just searches and things like that. But our dive team has been a dive team for since about the year 2005,” Turner said.

During the start of training, Turner explained everyone’s role and any changes to the rescue plan.

“So, we just like to get together, remind everybody where the gear is, if there’s been any gear changes since the last time we had training, things that they’d have to grab if it was an emergency situation. Ways that they can help the scuba diver, and then the tasks that they’d have to do for that emergency response,” Turner said.

Turner also said that this training is very important for everyone on the team, even if it’s just refreshing their memory.

“Scuba diving, especially search recovery type diving, is a perishable skill, so we’d like to just get out and do what we can to refresh our skills, make sure everybody understands what they need to do when it comes time to do an actual emergency response,” Turner said.

Not only is The Township Fire Department volunteer based, but they are always willing to help out wherever they’re needed.

“We also not only serve in our initial primary service area, which is the five townships associated with Township Fire Department. But for other smaller departments in the Eau Claire County, like Augusta, Fall Creek, Fairchild, etc. they don’t have any dive team,” Turner said.

The captain also said that new volunteers are always welcome in their department, whether they have any experience or not. And donations for the department are always welcomed. If you would like to learn more about, or even donate to, The Township Fire Department, you are free to do so through their website.

