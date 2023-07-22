Motorcyclists cruise through the Chippewa Valley to raise money for Veterans Homes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 50 motorcyclists cruised through the Chippewa Valley, earlier Saturday morning, for an important cause.

The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association went on a ride to raise money for the Wisconsin Veterans Home and Vet Affairs.

The organization provides long-term care and a home for veterans living in Wisconsin.

A free will pancake breakfast was served at the Harley Davidson in Chippewa Falls, before the ride started.

Co-owner of the Chippewa Falls Harley Davidson, Rob Bonner, shares details about this annual ride.

“Freedom Fest is hosted by us, but it’s put on by the Combat Vets Motorcycle Club 45 dash 2 association. We’re fortunate enough that we have one of the veterans home. There’s four in the state of Wisconsin and one of them is here in Chippewa Falls,” Bonner said.

This is the 11 year the Chippewa Valley has hosted a Freedom Fest event.

