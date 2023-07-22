MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people

Police say at least one is dead after the crash on E Washington Ave.
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash(WiDOT | WiDOT)
By Philomena Lindquist and Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash around 9:30 Friday night involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian left two people dead, according to Madison Police Department.

Both the pedestrian and the motorcyclist died on scene.

They reported the crash happened at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Eagen Road. Officials said this was a very large scene taking over almost an entire block.

As of midnight, portions of the area are still blocked off.

At 11 p.m., MPD said outbound traffic on E Washington Ave. would be closed while officers process the scene.

Police have not released the names of those who died pending notification of the families.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Kemone Golden
Bond set at $5M cash for man charged in Eau Claire homicide
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
New information details moments before fugitive was arrested in outdoor encampment
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Country Jam 2023 is officially underway.
Country Jam 2023 gets underway

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Rescue and recovery mission on Big Green Lake on July 21, 2023
Rescue mission at Big Green Lake ends with recovery of boater’s body
ChatGPT found to be useful in helping you plan your finances and future