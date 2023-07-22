MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash around 9:30 Friday night involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian left two people dead, according to Madison Police Department.

Both the pedestrian and the motorcyclist died on scene.

They reported the crash happened at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Eagen Road. Officials said this was a very large scene taking over almost an entire block.

As of midnight, portions of the area are still blocked off.

At 11 p.m., MPD said outbound traffic on E Washington Ave. would be closed while officers process the scene.

Police have not released the names of those who died pending notification of the families.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing.

