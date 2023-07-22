Rescue mission at Big Green Lake ends with recovery of boater’s body

Rescue and recovery mission on Big Green Lake on July 21, 2023
Rescue and recovery mission on Big Green Lake on July 21, 2023
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roughly 24 hours after he went missing, search crews in Green Lake County announced they have found a missing boater, presumed drowned in the deep waters of Big Green Lake.

”There’s no foul play,” explained Sheriff Mark Podoll. “We presume it was drowning. I think it was just an accident.”

Sheriff Podoll said a group was spending the afternoon on Thursday, July 20, 2023, out on their pontoon boat and got off the boat to swim. One man who went into the water never came out.

Sheriff Podoll said the search began Thursday late afternoon around 4:45 pm after a 911 call.

“They did a real quick check and found out the individual wasn’t there and they started searching themselves,” said Sheriff Podoll.

Neighbors heard the sirens as teams from multiple counties responded.

”I was sitting on my porch and I heard the sirens and we knew it was windy but we didn’t know if it had anything to do with the lake,” said Tracy Nowacki. “About a half hour later, my husband drove out to check the conditions because he wanted to go fishing and that’s when we found out someone possibly drowned.”

The sheriff noted that about 25 individuals took part in the search, including crews from the Wisconsin DNR, Green Lake County, and dive teams from Winnebago County.

Eventually, they located the man using sonar.

”Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this mission,” said Sheriff Podoll, adding the victim was 36 years old. He announced that his heart goes out to the man’s family and friends who never gave up hope.

”They were very supportive. That was nice to see,” said Sheriff Podoll.

Investigators found the man in about 50 feet of water. Depths on Big Green Lake reach more than 200 feet. According to the sheriff, the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

”It can happen in a matter of seconds,” warned Sheriff Podoll. “Be safe. Wear your life jacket.”

The sheriff expected the man’s name to be released over the next 48-72 hours.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Kemone Golden
Bond set at $5M cash for man charged in Eau Claire homicide
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
New information details moments before fugitive was arrested in outdoor encampment
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Country Jam 2023 is officially underway.
Country Jam 2023 gets underway

Latest News

MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
ChatGPT found to be useful in helping you plan your finances and future