Seasonable temperatures in store for the weekend with a few scattered storms possible

Sunshine made for a beautiful end to the work week as temperatures climbed to around average in the low and mid-80s. Isolated showers and storms have developed over parts of the area this evening as an upper-level shortwave passes through from the northwest, but those will quickly diminish near sunset with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies on tap overnight as lows dip to the upper 50s. Tomorrow will start off dry with a mostly sunny sky before chances for scattered showers and storms increase into the afternoon hours as a weak surface trough arrives from the northwest, along with pieces of upper energy. The potential exists for an isolated strong to severe storm as the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Chippewa Valley and points west in a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Should any occur, the main threats would be large hail and some damaging winds. Temperatures will reach back around normal in the low 80s.

A weak surface trough brings scattered shower/storm chances Saturday afternoon (WEAU)

Sunday brings the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, before attention turns to a significant heatwave that will likely impact Western Wisconsin towards the middle of next week. This will be in response to a heat ridge across the Western United States, that is expected to gradually slide eastward throughout the week. Underneath the ridge, southerly flow will usher in a very warm and humid air mass as highs by Monday are expected to reach near 90 with readings in the low 90s on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday currently appear to be our hottest days, when temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-90s with dew points potentially approaching the low 70s. The heat and humidity together may push our heat index values, or “feels-like” temperatures, into the upper 90s to possibly over 100 both days. If you work outside for a living, these will be days where you’ll want to take frequent breaks in the A/C and hydrate often as heat-related illnesses can occur rather quickly. Weather-wise, much of next week currently appears dry with just a spotty shower possible Monday as a front stalls out overhead.

