A significant heatwave settles into Western Wisconsin this week with minimal rain chances

While our Saturday started off with abundant sunshine, a line of showers and thunderstorms have been pushing through Western Wisconsin to the southeast this afternoon with a few embedded severe storms along the way. Highs were seasonable once again as most locations made it into the low and mid-80s before rain moved in. Any precipitation will either move out or diminish this evening, setting us up for a quiet night with skies turning mostly clear and low temperatures dipping to the mid and upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies make a return tomorrow, though there is an outside chance of a stray shower as a weak cold front slides through to the south. That said, most places will stay dry as temperatures reach into the mid-80s.

A weak cold front moves through with a stray shower possible Sunday (WEAU)

The big story for the new work week will be a significant heatwave that is expected to last a few days across the area. This will come as a heat ridge that has been sitting out west gradually starts to slide towards the Central United States. As it does so, winds will begin to shift out of the south, leading to an increase in humidity as well. While temperatures will start out in the upper 80s Monday, most places are likely to be in the low 90s on Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, the ridge will begin to flatten out over our neck of the woods with some of the hottest air we’ve seen so far this year as highs are forecast to reach the mid and upper 90s. The extreme heat combined with dew points rising through the 60s and low 70s will not only make for an uncomfortable feel, but dangerous conditions for some as heat index values, or “feels-like” temperatures, are likely to make it into the upper 90s and potentially just over 100 during the mid-week. Heat-related illnesses can set in very quickly, so it will be very important to hydrate frequently and take breaks in the A/C often, especially if you work outside for a living. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Monday as a front lingers over the area, otherwise we’ll stay dry with clouds and sunshine until our next chance for an isolated shower or storm arrives Friday with a cold front arriving from the northwest.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.