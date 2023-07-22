SportScene 13 for Friday, July 21st

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 19U Legion Baseball Regionals got underway in Osseo for Class A. Arcadia faced off with Whitehall and Osseo played host to Redhawks GET.

At the 17U Legion state tournament, Eau Claire and Holmen both dropped their opening round contests.

Also, the Eau Claire Express could not take down the La Crosse Loggers for a second straight night.

In prep sports, Altoona’s Jackson Berg announced his commitment to Minnesota-Duluth to play football.

