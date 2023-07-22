Wisconsin dairy farmers receive funding through dairy business program

Several dairy farmers are able to expand their businesses because of funding from the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - Several dairy farmers are able to expand their businesses because of funding from the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative.

Sen. Baldwin visited Gurn-Z Meadow Farm in Columbus on Friday to show her support for the program and watch the impact it had on farmers.

“The industry has made some real headwinds in recent years, whether that’s fluctuations in the price that producers can get for their milk, trade-related issues over time, tariffs, mother nature and extreme weather events, all of those things combined have created real challenges,” Sen. Baldwin said.

Senator Tammy Baldwin started this program in 2018 to help expand the markets of cheesemakers and dairy businesses. She just introduced the Dairy Business Innovation act of 2023 to further increase the resources for Wisconsin businesses.

“This sort of assistance to come in wide ranges, whether that’s trying to make the operation more efficient and lowering costs for operation, marketing assistance, or adding new products, value adding products in that way,” Sen Baldwin said.

Jennifer and Julie Orchard from the Royal Guernsey Creamery said the funding from the program helped them to launch their creamery.

“We’re grateful for the support of DBIA, and we applaud Senator Baldwin for leading the charge to increase funding for dairy innovation,” Orchard said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Kemone Golden
Bond set at $5M cash for man charged in Eau Claire homicide
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
New information details moments before fugitive was arrested in outdoor encampment
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin
Country Jam 2023 is officially underway.
Country Jam 2023 gets underway

Latest News

Community members out for "Let's Paint The Town" event in Menomonie, WI
Community members come out for 3rd annual “Let’s Paint The Town” event
Cyclists riding off from Eau Claire at first ever Beer To Here event by Corba
Beer to Here draws in cyclists in support Corba’s work in building trails
MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN