Eau Claire teen involved in rollover crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire teen is in the hospital after a rollover crash Sunday morning.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on North Crossing after seeing signs indicating the driver was impaired around 4:20 a.m. The driver, identified as a 17-year-old male from Eau Claire, attempted to flee eastbound and a vehicle pursuit began with speeds estimated at around 100 mph.

According to a sergeant with the sheriff’s office, the driver struck a roundabout at Black Avenue and crashed, resulting in a rollover. The driver was taken to an area hospital. Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors of the incident.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is recommending charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and 2nd degree reckless endangering safety among other charges.

The investigation is being handled by the Eau Claire Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.