Eau Claire’s 99th County Fair kicks off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Fair is back for it’s 99th year, with a new and packed schedule.

Festivities started off with a beer, wine, and soda competition Sunday night.

Fair coordinator, Meg Mueller, said they’re busy getting everything ready.

“We are a completely volunteer run organization and event, so we’ve got everybody here to help setting up all the barns, and setting up all of our stations inside as well. And so that’s really what we’ll be doing for the majority of the day today,” Mueller said.

Eau Claire County Fair Committee Chairman, Jenni Haan, said that a lot of work goes into getting everything set up.

“There’s about 101 volunteers on the grounds between the Barns and Exposition Center. And we are setting up tables and booths, animal pens, everything that we’ll need for the week,” Haan said.

Unlike many other fairs, the Eau Claire County Fair has free parking and admissions into the grounds.

“So the only things that are admissions are our donkey races on Thursday night. There is a charge for that. Our horse poll is $5 on Sunday. And then the kids events, you can buy a $10 unlimited play wristband for each day or you can buy tickets for that as well,” Mueller said.

Haan said that not everything will get set up Sunday, but the rest will be done through the week.

“All of the exhibits get dropped off on Monday and then the animals will come in on Wednesday night,” Haan said.

And when the set up is complete; organizers said they are excited to see what the kids have prepared for this year’s Junior Fair.

“The Eau Claire County fair is a chance for our youth in Eau Claire County to be able to showcase and show off all of the projects they have been working on for the last year, whether that be animal related or baked goods, photography, cultural arts. So this is a week to, really, for our youth, to showcase everything that they have been working on for the last year,” Haan said.

The Eau Claire County Fair goes until Sunday, July 30th. Haan said around 5,000 people are expected to attend this week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.