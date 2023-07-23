Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a plane went down and crashed in a marsh between Brandon and Waupun shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The crash site was not visible from the roadway and a drone had to be used to locate the plane on private property. Shortly after the crash landing, the pilot of the plane was able to call the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center to provide an updated and more precise location, which was in the area of Highway 49 and Hemp Road in the Township of Waupun.

The Alto Fire Department, Brandon Fire Department, and Waupun Fire Department all utilized UTVs to get to the plane. Once they reached the wreck, rescue teams were able to rescue the two people out of the wetland area.

The plane was occupied by two people and they were headed to EAA in Oshkosh Wisconsin, according to a statement issued by the FDL Sheriff’s Office. The plane had last left an airport in Cedar Rapids approximately two hours before the crash. The pilot explained he was approximately 10 minutes away from his destination when the engine suddenly lost power forcing him to make an emergency landing.

The plane received damage to a wing and the pilot was treated for a possible shoulder injury by Lifestar Ambulance. The plane involved was a single-engine ERCO Ercoupe.

The pilot was a 76-year-old male and the copilot was a 71-year-old male. Both parties are from Texas and they were flying from Texas to Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture.

At the time of the crash, there was a strong storm rolling through the area.

Crashed plane near Waupun (Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

Storm rolling through FDL County (WBAY)

