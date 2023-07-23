Rebecca Cooke hosts a “Cooke out” campaign kick-off event

Rebecca Cooke held her first campaign event in Eau Claire, focusing on expanding Medicare,...
Rebecca Cooke held her first campaign event in Eau Claire, focusing on expanding Medicare, raising minimum wage, reproductive freedom, and more.(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district kicked off her campaign for the 2024 election Sunday afternoon.

Rebecca Cooke held her first campaign event in Eau Claire, focusing on expanding Medicare, raising minimum wage, reproductive freedom, and more.

As a none-profit leader and small business owner from Eau Claire, Cooke said she wants to connect and give a voice to those living in rural areas.

“I was really proud to win Eau Claire County in the primary last time. I am really invested in this community. I ran a small business here for a number of years. I run a nonprofit that supports women entrepreneurs throughout the region, and I think I have a true track record of really showing up and serving our community,” Cooke said.

Cooke is running as a democrat for the third congressional seat in Western Wisconsin, currently held by republican Derrick Van Orden.

We reached out to Van Orden’s team and they had no comment regarding Cooke’s campaign.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD confirms deadly crash on E Wash
MPD: Crash involving a pedestrian and motorcycle kills two people
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
New information details moments before fugitive was arrested in outdoor encampment
Kemone Golden
Bond set at $5M cash for man charged in Eau Claire homicide
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount,...
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FDA says
The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association went of a cruise to raise money for the Wisconsin...
Motorcyclists cruise through the Chippewa Valley to raise money for Veterans Homes

Latest News

Wisconsin's oldest jail house in Buffalo City, WI
History gems that can be found in Buffalo County
Eau Claire teen involved in rollover crash
The Eau Claire County Fair started things off right with a beer, wine, and soda competition
Eau Claire’s 99th County Fair kicks off
Judge Janet Protasiewicz addresses her watch party after the Associated Press predicts her as...
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court’s new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings