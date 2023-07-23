Rebecca Cooke hosts a “Cooke out” campaign kick-off event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district kicked off her campaign for the 2024 election Sunday afternoon.

Rebecca Cooke held her first campaign event in Eau Claire, focusing on expanding Medicare, raising minimum wage, reproductive freedom, and more.

As a none-profit leader and small business owner from Eau Claire, Cooke said she wants to connect and give a voice to those living in rural areas.

“I was really proud to win Eau Claire County in the primary last time. I am really invested in this community. I ran a small business here for a number of years. I run a nonprofit that supports women entrepreneurs throughout the region, and I think I have a true track record of really showing up and serving our community,” Cooke said.

Cooke is running as a democrat for the third congressional seat in Western Wisconsin, currently held by republican Derrick Van Orden.

We reached out to Van Orden’s team and they had no comment regarding Cooke’s campaign.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.