SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 22nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Class A American Legion Baseball Tournament continued in Osseo.

Whitehall earned their first win, topping Redhawks GET. Arcadia continued their strong tournament defeating both Baldwin and Osseo.

At the 17U legion baseball state tournament, Eau Claire stayed alive with a walk-off win over Ashwaubenon, while Holmen fell to Appleton Doubledays.

Also, the Eau Claire Express fell in their series finale against the La Crosse Loggers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.