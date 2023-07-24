Canadian wildfire smoke returns, impacting air quality

Air quality alert
Air quality alert
By Darren Maier
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have noticed the return of hazy skies and the smell of smoke on Sunday as winds have again shifted to bring Canadian wildfire smoke back through the Upper Midwest. An air quality alert was issued Sunday evening for most of Wisconsin, now in effect until noon Tuesday. This is currently for sensitive groups only, which would include those with major health issues, including heart and lung disease. The elderly and very young are also in this category. Time outdoors should be limited as breathing can become more difficult due to the smoke particulates in the air. Any heavy exertion should be avoided.

An air quality alert is in effect until noon Tuesday for sensitive groups
An air quality alert is in effect until noon Tuesday for sensitive groups

The wind flow is expected to shift Monday night into Tuesday, allowing much of the ground level smoke to be pushed away to the east. Though the hazy conditions should gradually improve due to the smoke, high heat and increasing humidity is in the forecast for the mid to late week, which may result in the first triple digit heat indexes of the year. Heat related illness may become a concern by Wednesday and Thursday. Get a full look at our Skywarn 13 forecast on the weather page.

