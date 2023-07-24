Chippewa Valley residents encouraged to take ‘Chippewa Valley Community Health Survey’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A partnership spanning three counties is releasing a survey to gather input in effort to help guide future community health improvements.

According to information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, residents of Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties are encouraged to take the survey.

The “Chippewa Valley Community Health Survey” is available online HERE. Paper copies are also set to be available at area events as well as by request.

According to information from the Health Department, survey results are said to help the partnership identify and work to find solutions for the health issues that community members decide are the “highest priorities.”

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire website HERE.

