Chippewa Valley residents encouraged to take ‘Chippewa Valley Community Health Survey’

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A partnership spanning three counties is releasing a survey to gather input in effort to help guide future community health improvements.

According to information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, residents of Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties are encouraged to take the survey.

The “Chippewa Valley Community Health Survey” is available online HERE. Paper copies are also set to be available at area events as well as by request.

According to information from the Health Department, survey results are said to help the partnership identify and work to find solutions for the health issues that community members decide are the “highest priorities.”

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the vehicle pursuit, there were speeds of around 100 mph.
Eau Claire teen involved in rollover crash
Wisconsin's oldest jail house in Buffalo City, WI
History gems that can be found in Buffalo County
Plane crash in Fond du Lac County near Waupun
Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County
The Eau Claire County Fair started things off right with a beer, wine, and soda competition
Eau Claire’s 99th County Fair kicks off
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
WATCH LIVE: Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial
Ambulance
Man hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
Fire Truck
Woman killed in house fire in Town of Dewey
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/24/2023 6 a.m.