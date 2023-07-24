Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the vehicle pursuit, there were speeds of around 100 mph.
Eau Claire teen involved in rollover crash
Plane crash generic
Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County
Wisconsin's oldest jail house in Buffalo City, WI
History gems that can be found in Buffalo County
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
Rebecca Cooke held her first campaign event in Eau Claire, focusing on expanding Medicare,...
Rebecca Cooke hosts a “Cooke out” campaign kickoff event

Latest News

A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea about detained US soldier
FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
FILE - The grizzly attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an...
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park
The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large...
Woman crashes car, sleeps under tree until deputies arrive to help
Five panelists share pieces about what it is like to live with a disability.
Panelists step up the mic to celebrate ADA’s anniversary