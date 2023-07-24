‘Fore The Kids Golf Scramble’ raises money for kids in need

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 100 golfers teed off Monday at the “Fore The Kids Golf Scramble” at Wild Ridge Golf Course.

This is the 15th year of the fundraiser. It was previously called the “Border Battle Golf Scramble.”

The fundraiser is put on annually by the Clear Water Kiwanis Club. The event is focused on raising money for students who are struggling with homelessness.

Organizers say the money will also help with a list of other issues. Some of the money will be given to the Drug-Endangered Kids Program, Girls on the Run, IPads for Autism, and more.

“For them, it is like Christmas when they get these items and for their families who worry about their kids having these things, it just means so much to everyone around and they’re so very thankful. And that’s what we love to be a part of, is making sure that these kids have an opportunity to have all the opportunities and grow in life as anyone else, any other kid,” Dani Graham, Event Organizer, said.

