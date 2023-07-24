Interview: Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

By Judy Clark
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, “Shrek, the Musical”, July 26-30 at the Pablo Center.

The musical is based on the Dreamworks movie.

Times are July 26-28 at 7:30 p.m. and July 29-30 at 1:30 p.m.

Eau Claire Children’s Theatre Executive Director Wayne Marek, talks about the upcoming musical and about a “By Kids, For Kids” Summer Class production of “Through the Looking Glass”

Eau Claire Children's Theatre website

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the vehicle pursuit, there were speeds of around 100 mph.
Eau Claire teen involved in rollover crash
Wisconsin's oldest jail house in Buffalo City, WI
History gems that can be found in Buffalo County
Plane crash in Fond du Lac County near Waupun
Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County
The Eau Claire County Fair started things off right with a beer, wine, and soda competition
Eau Claire’s 99th County Fair kicks off
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead

Latest News

PABLO CENTER AT THE CONFLUENCE
Interview: What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?
PAIN MANAGEMENT TEAM OF MARSHFIELD CLINIC – EAU CLAIRE
SCOTT WRITZ AND BROOKE VINER
ROBERT BLICHARZ