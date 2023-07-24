Interview: Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, “Shrek, the Musical”, July 26-30 at the Pablo Center.

The musical is based on the Dreamworks movie.

Times are July 26-28 at 7:30 p.m. and July 29-30 at 1:30 p.m.

Eau Claire Children’s Theatre Executive Director Wayne Marek, talks about the upcoming musical and about a “By Kids, For Kids” Summer Class production of “Through the Looking Glass”

